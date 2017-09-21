Jameson Connects Nigeria is Back! Irish Whiskey with a Naija Twist for an Independence Day Special at the Old Running Shed Ebute-Metta | Sunday, October 1st

Jameson Connects Nigeria is back and will pay homage to everything Naija to celebrate Nigeria’s Independence Day. The Irish Whiskey will join in celebrating the Country’s rich heritage at this year’s Jameson Connects event, set to take place at The Old Running Shed, Ebute-Metta Lagos on Sunday, 1st October 2017.

Date: Sunday, October 1st, 2017.

Time: 3pm – 10pm

Venue: The Old Running Shed, Ebute-Metta, Lagos.

Jameson embodies the down -to -earth character of Dubliners, a trait that it shares with Nigerians. Jameson Connects Nigeria has taken its place as the country’s most beloved alternative event for its ability to provide guests with the perfect atmosphere to enjoy the premium Whiskey in an unpretentious environment. This year, the space is The Old Running Shed which currently houses some train relics, a kitchen module used for Prime Minister Tafawa Balewa’s train and a carriage that was part of the Royal train in 1956. Located in The Nigerian Railway Compound in Ebute- Metta, a seat of power of the British Colony for many years, there is no doubt that this will be an experience to remember.

For the second year running, the music stage will be curated by Afropolitan Vibes, the pioneers of alternative music scene in the country. Get ready to vibe to sounds from alternative Afro-Soul singer- songwriter, pianist, Kaliné whose unique voice and style has seen her open for musical legends such as Chaka Khan, Angélique Kidjo to name a few!

Mix palm wine vibes and palm wine music and you are immediately transported to a chilled zone which eases the stress of Lagos, making you ‘feel alright’… This year’s headliners Show Dem Camp are credited for starting this laid back style of party music which has now taken on a life of its own.

Joining the line-up is Aye who will be on deck all the way through to keep the groove up with his signature afro-pop, urban mix.

What’s an outdoor experience without the food? Food Shack will be bringing the gourmet junk food experience. Enjoy local fusions from Firewood rice, Jabi Meals, Usman Delicacies, Rainbow Puff-puff and Melting Moments.

Get your sneaks on to enjoy the sneaker shine installation, enjoy a complimentary trim and cut over a drink courtesy of Kayz Place, get your hands on some cool gear by Bearded Genius, bond and connect with mates at the interactive games spaces and catch Nature’s live graffiti wall at the arts and crafts zone.

In the spirit of the Independence Day celebration, make sure you bring the green vibes.

Jameson Connects Nigeria will take place on Sunday, 1st October at The Old Running Shed, Ebute-Metta, Yaba from 3pm till 10pm.

The hype is real so make sure you register for your complimentary tickets as tickets are limited!

Click here for tickets.

Performing artists will also be giving out free tickets on social media so be on the lookout!

See images from last Jameson Connects below:

