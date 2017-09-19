BellaNaija

Inspired!

WATCH: Johnny Drille & Friends perform acoustic version of “Romeo & Juliet” on First Episode of #JohnnysRoom

19.09.2017 at By Leave a Comment

Mavin Records singer Johnny Drille has dropped the first episode of a new series titled “Johnny’s Room“. On this series, he gets together to perform with a bunch of really talented musicians.

On the first episode, he performs an acoustic version of his latest song “Romeo & Juliet“. He wrote on his Instagram page:

Hey guys! So yours truly and some really amazing musicians did an acoustic version of #RomeoandJuliet as part of the series we call #JohnnysRoom. It was the first time i was jamming with all these amazing guys together and we didn’t even rehearse, I just sent them the songs the night before.

@iamgodwynguitar on guitar, @adetulubogbazzy on bass, @davidrhinooon electric, @wisebernie on the cajon, and engineered by @altimsmavin. Video by @mavinfilms
Hope you enjoy it like we did making it. Watch out for more from #JohnnysRoom

Watch the video below:

Comment  0

Tagged With: , , , , , , Filed Under: BN TV, Music

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Wazup Guy Falz 3:27
  2. Kabiyesi (feat. Oyinkansola) Falz 3:42
  3. Shakara (Studio Edit) Falz 2:55
  4. High Class (Prod. by Studio Magic) Falz 3:54
  5. Jessica Falz 4:45
  6. Toyin Tomato Falz 3:37
  7. Marry Me feat. Poe & Yemi Alade Falz 3:58
  8. Karishika feat. Phyno and Chigul Falz 4:14
  9. Workaholic Falz 3:16
  10. Wehdone Sir Falz 3:04
  11. Soldier feat. Simi Falz 3:24

Star Features

BUILD YOUR BUSINESS LIKE A MOGUL! CALL 08179030452, WHATSAPP 09094823332

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija