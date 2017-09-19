WATCH: Johnny Drille & Friends perform acoustic version of “Romeo & Juliet” on First Episode of #JohnnysRoom

Mavin Records singer Johnny Drille has dropped the first episode of a new series titled “Johnny’s Room“. On this series, he gets together to perform with a bunch of really talented musicians.

On the first episode, he performs an acoustic version of his latest song “Romeo & Juliet“. He wrote on his Instagram page:

Hey guys! So yours truly and some really amazing musicians did an acoustic version of #RomeoandJuliet as part of the series we call #JohnnysRoom. It was the first time i was jamming with all these amazing guys together and we didn’t even rehearse, I just sent them the songs the night before. @iamgodwynguitar on guitar, @adetulubogbazzy on bass, @davidrhinooon electric, @wisebernie on the cajon, and engineered by @altimsmavin. Video by @mavinfilms

Hope you enjoy it like we did making it. Watch out for more from #JohnnysRoom

Watch the video below:

