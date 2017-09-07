Sisi Yemmie & Abimbola Craig spent a Day Together & It was Fun + An Inside Scoop for Season 4 of “Skinny Girl In Transit” | Watch

Two of our fave people Sisi Yemmie and Abimbola Craig got together recently and they had so much fun.

According to Sisi Yemmie, they “spent a long day together, eating, chatting”.

Talking about what they got up to during their day together, Sisi Yemmie says “We talked about being a Fourth Generation lawyer and becoming an actor, to being 30 and her relationship status, her special relationship with her late dad, her thoughts on divorce, being self aware, why She cut off her hair to go back natural, what Inspires her, how she started working with NdaniTV and getting the role of Tiwa, plus scoop on the next season of Skinny Girl In Transit!”

Watch below.

