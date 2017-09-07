BellaNaija

Sisi Yemmie & Abimbola Craig spent a Day Together & It was Fun + An Inside Scoop for Season 4 of “Skinny Girl In Transit” | Watch

07.09.2017

Two of our fave people Sisi Yemmie and Abimbola Craig got together recently and they had so much fun.

According to Sisi Yemmie, they “spent a long day together, eating, chatting”.

Talking about what they got up to during their day together, Sisi Yemmie says “We talked about being a Fourth Generation lawyer and becoming an actor, to being 30 and her relationship status, her special relationship with her late dad, her thoughts on divorce, being self aware, why She cut off her hair to go back natural, what Inspires her, how she started working with NdaniTV and getting the role of Tiwa, plus scoop on the next season of Skinny Girl In Transit!”

  • Bobs September 8, 2017 at 1:55 am

    Your opinions are indeed valid ms craig, I can’t explain how much the things you said about weight and marriage resonated with my perspective on both. I pray you find genuine happiness and peace in your marriage to come.

    Love this! 13 Reply
  • Moyo September 8, 2017 at 9:55 am

    I was like Bimbo at 30, I am married now, I wasn’t as worried about getting married as the people around me.

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • Mahka September 8, 2017 at 3:47 pm

    Two Queens all up on my screen, serving gorgeousness n speaking wisdom. bimbo can talk o…marriage/relationship;’the moment you start to doubt who you are, you don’t exist’.

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • Vee September 8, 2017 at 3:49 pm

    I just love Abimbola Craig. She’s so real and honest

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • J September 8, 2017 at 4:25 pm

    She was on point with everything except cheating men. She sounded a fool blaming society instead of the men who choose to cheat on their significant other.

    Love this! 5 Reply
