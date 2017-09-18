Susan Rosemon releases Edgy Newspaper Inspired Collection

Fast-rising fashion brand Susan Rosemon recently released an out-of-the-box collection inspired by Newspapers.

Featuring ball dresses, midi dresses, jackets, hats and even shoes made with newspapers clippings this Newspaper Series Collection is definitely for daring fashionistas who love to make bold statements with their outfits. It is also a fun way to recycle old newspapers.

The designer who loves playing around with different materials from paper and plastic, to glass and beads stuck with a similar pattern of newspapers, keeping the collection organized and visually appealing.

See the full collection

Credits

Brand: Susan Rosemon | @susan_rosemon

Photography: Pelumi Adedapo | @pellzphotography

Model: Lucia | @lucia_oyedele

Makeup: Tife’s Signature | @tifes_signature

Assisted by: Diana Ajibade | @ajibadediana1