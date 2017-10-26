BellaNaija

Inspired!

Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital names Hostel after Late Dr. Adadevoh

26.10.2017 at By Leave a Comment

Dr. Ameyo Stella Adadevoh

The Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Bayero University, Kano State, has honoured the late Dr. Stella Ameyo Adadevoh.

The teaching hospital has named one of its College of Health Sciences female hostel after the late doctor, who gave her life to stop the spread of ebola in Nigeria.

Dr. Adadevoh’s trust made the announcement on Instagram, writing:

A heartfelt thank you to Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Bayero University for naming one of their College of Health Sciences female hostels after Dr. Adadevoh 😊👏🏽 #DRASA

See the hostel below:

Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital names Hostel after Late Dr. Adadevoh - BellaNaija

Comment  0

Tagged With: , , , Filed Under: News

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Awww Di'ja 3:46
  2. Yaro (Remix) ft. Ice Prince Di'Ja 3:26
  3. Jowo Aramide 3:29
  4. Funmi Lowo feat. Sir Dauda Aramide 3:15
  5. Kedike Chidinma 3:55
  6. Jankolikoko feat. Sound Sultan Chidinma 3:01
  7. Yolo Yolo Seyi Shay 3:26
  8. Crazy feat. Wizkid Seyi Shay 3:54
  9. Toh BAD Niyola 3:58
  10. Last Bus Stop (L.S.B) Niyola 3:52
  11. Ibadi Niniola 3:43
  12. Maradona Niniola 3:11
  13. Open And Close Simi 3:26
  14. JAMB Question Simi 3:25
  15. My Darlin Tiwa Savage 4:10
  16. All Over Tiwa Savage 3:31
  17. Mountain ft. Lira Waje 4:09
  18. In The Air Waje 3:49
  19. Tumbum Yemi Alade 3:01
  20. Johnny Yemi Alade 3:56
  21. Serious Love Nwantinti (Remix) feat. Flavour Omawumi 3:42
  22. Warn Yourself Ft Wizkid Omawumi 3:41

Star Features

Maramma Beauty School is now open for registration!

Very Special Offer @ Cotton Suites

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija