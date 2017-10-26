Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital names Hostel after Late Dr. Adadevoh

The Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Bayero University, Kano State, has honoured the late Dr. Stella Ameyo Adadevoh.

The teaching hospital has named one of its College of Health Sciences female hostel after the late doctor, who gave her life to stop the spread of ebola in Nigeria.

Dr. Adadevoh’s trust made the announcement on Instagram, writing:

A heartfelt thank you to Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Bayero University for naming one of their College of Health Sciences female hostels after Dr. Adadevoh 😊👏🏽 #DRASA

See the hostel below: