BeccaAt10: Ghanaian Diva Becca celebrates 10 years in Music with top African stars

Ghanaian music diva Becca yesterday celebrated ten years doing music with a “Becca at 10” concert at the Ghanaian National Theatre.
Several top African stars flocked in to celebrate and perform with her. Shatta Wale, Wizkid, M.I, Niniola, Ice Prince, Wande Coal, Patoranking, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, Kid Cudi were some of the celebrities at the event.
Ten years is not a small feat and we can only wish her many more years of success in her career.
See photos and videos below:
Arrivals!
The show proper!
Star of the show, Becca!
Ice Prince & Becca
M.I. Abaga
Shatta Wale pulls a fast one on Michy
Akwaboah & Becca
Starboy Wizkid!
Stonebwoy
Sarkodie makes a surprise appearance
Becca & Patoranking
Niniola entertaining Ghana’s former First Lady Agyemang Rawlings:
Wande Coal
Photo Credit: Instagram – @zylofonmedia/@zionfelixdotcom/@hypenetng/@officialniniola