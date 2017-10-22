BeccaAt10: Ghanaian Diva Becca celebrates 10 years in Music with top African stars

Ghanaian music diva Becca yesterday celebrated ten years doing music with a “Becca at 10” concert at the Ghanaian National Theatre.

Several top African stars flocked in to celebrate and perform with her. Shatta Wale, Wizkid, M.I, Niniola, Ice Prince, Wande Coal, Patoranking, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, Kid Cudi were some of the celebrities at the event.

Ten years is not a small feat and we can only wish her many more years of success in her career.

See photos and videos below:

Arrivals!

The show proper!

Star of the show, Becca!

Ice Prince & Becca

M.I. Abaga

Shatta Wale pulls a fast one on Michy

Akwaboah & Becca

Starboy Wizkid!

Stonebwoy

Sarkodie makes a surprise appearance

Becca & Patoranking

Niniola entertaining Ghana’s former First Lady Agyemang Rawlings:

Wande Coal

Photo Credit: Instagram – @zylofonmedia/@zionfelixdotcom/@hypenetng/@officialniniola