Cardi B & Offset share Cryptic Messages on Instagram

The relationship between Cardi B and Offset is currently one of the cutest in the hip hop scene in recent times.

The two of them are doing well for themselves, Cardi B with her solo career and Offset as part of wave making trap trio Migos.

However, it does not seem to be all roses and sunshine as both of them recently shared cryptic messages via their Instagram handles which made people suggest that all may not be well.

Cardi B shared a photo of herself holding up two fingers on both hands, making the “V” sign and wrote, “Peace nikka ✌🏽“. Offset also shared an Insta story with the same emoji. Cardi B then shared a boomerang video on her Insta Stories where she wrote “single”

However, it seems all is well that ends well as Cardi B has come out to apologize to Offset: