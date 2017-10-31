BN Collection to Closet: Toke Makinwa in DZYN

We spotted media sensation Toke Makinwa in this gorgeous powder pink dress from DZYN‘s Spring/Summer 2018 collection paired nicely with a pair of Prada feather-embellished satin mules.

The one arm dramatic sleeve detailed dress came with parallel-lined pleats sprinkled with duck-egg green embellishments.

She let her hair flow down complimenting a subtle makeup by Jide of St. Ola. Toke was styled for the night by Harvella Styles.

Photo Credit: @tokemakinwa