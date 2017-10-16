BNM Gospel Watch: Gospel Artists submit your entries to get featured on BN Music

Hello BellaNaijarians!
Are you a gospel artist/group and very good at what you do? You stand a chance to get featured on BN Music.
BNM Gospel Watch is a weekly column that profiles gospel artists/groups.
To get featured on BN Gospel Watch, send in a mail to music@bellanaija.com with the subject “BNM Gospel Watch Submission – Name of Artist/Group“. Example: “BNM Gospel Watch Submission – Kings Praise”
(NB: Any mail without the indicated subject will be discarded)
The mail should include:
- 2 – 3 promo photos
- Biography
- Links to 2 or 3 songs (must be links not attached songs)
- Social Media handles (any or all of Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, SoundCloud or YouTube)
The music editor will go through the submissions for the week and contact the selected person.