BellaNaija

Inspired!

BNM Gospel Watch: Gospel Artists submit your entries to get featured on BN Music

16.10.2017 at By Leave a Comment

BNM Gospel Watch: Gospel Artists submit your entries to get featured on BN Music

Hello BellaNaijarians!

Are you a gospel artist/group and very good at what you do? You stand a chance to get featured on BN Music.

BNM Gospel Watch is a weekly column that profiles gospel artists/groups.

To get featured on BN Gospel Watch, send in a mail to music@bellanaija.com with the subject “BNM Gospel Watch Submission – Name of Artist/Group“. Example: “BNM Gospel Watch Submission – Kings Praise

(NB: Any mail without the indicated subject will be discarded)

The mail should include:

  1. 2 – 3 promo photos
  2. Biography
  3. Links to 2 or 3 songs (must be links not attached songs)
  4. Social Media handles (any or all of Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, SoundCloud or YouTube)

The music editor will go through the submissions for the week and contact the selected person.

Comment  0

Tagged With: , , Filed Under: Music

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Lagos Party Remix (feat. Naeto C, D'banj, Muna, eLDee, 9ice) Banky W. 6:05
  2. Baddest Boy feat. Wizkid, Skales & Banky W E.M.E 3:59
  3. Big Boy feat. Olu Maintain, Oladele & Banky W eLDee 4:56
  4. Bahd Baddo Baddest feat. Davido & Olamide Falz 3:51
  5. Champion Remix ft. Da Grin, Naeto C, Vector, Sasha & GT Da Guitarman General Pype 4:33
  6. We Are Africans (Rmx) Ft. Femi Kuti, Da Grin, eLDee, DJ Zeez, Kel, Ay.com, Moe Money JJC 4:07
  7. King Kong (Remix) Ft. Phyno, Reminisce, Classiq, Uzi Vector 4:52
  8. Adaobi ft. Don Jazzy, Reekado Banks, Korede Bello & Dija Mavins 4:20
  9. Dorobucci ft. Don Jazzy, Tiwa Savage, Dr SID, D’Prince, Reekado Banks, Korede Bello & Di’Ja Mavins 4:27
  10. Ovation Red Carol 2011 ft. Yemi Alade, Ice Prince Zamani, Waje, YQ, Wizkid, Segun Obe, Chidinma, IBK, Eva, Jaywon, Malaika, Shayne, Ugly, Karate Kid, Dipp, Kefee & Sir Shina Peters Ovation All Stars 8:18

Star Features

Maramma Beauty School is now open for registration!

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija