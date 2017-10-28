BellaNaija

Cardi B is Engaged! Watch as Offset puts a Ring on it 💑💍

28.10.2017 at By 3 Comments

DJ Khaled, Cardi B, Migos and all the stars turn up for BET #HipHopAwards 2017

Offset & Cardi B ❤

Rap group Migos’ member Offset liked it so much he put a ring on it!

Offset proposed to Cardi B at Power 99fm’s #PowerHousePhilly event last night.

Cardi B was told it was time to go on stage but she got confused as it was not supposed to be her time. When she got on stage, she saw Migos performing (Migos was supposed to perform after her). Although surprised, she thought they were going to perform their song together and that was what they did.

Halfway through the song, Offset tapped her, got on one knee, well almost on one knee, and popped the big question amidst cheers from the crowd.

Watch:

@Migos' #Offset proposes to @iamcardib at #PowerhousePhilly! #CardiB #Migos

A post shared by Power 99 (@power99philly) on

Bardi breaking it down

Break it down @iamcardib 💍💍💍 #congratulations #winning #CardiB #Offset #powerhousephilly @minasaywhat

A post shared by Power 99 (@power99philly) on

The rock!

The Ring Close-up 💍💍 @iamcardib #Powerhousephilly

A post shared by Power 99 (@power99philly) on

So cute!

Comment

3 Comments on Cardi B is Engaged! Watch as Offset puts a Ring on it 💑💍
  • John Matilda October 28, 2017 at 8:58 am

    Lol, sigh, this is ridiculous

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Jane October 28, 2017 at 9:02 am

    Congratulations! Wow! Now that’s a bling! The shine is even coming out of the phone and entering my eye sef!

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Lilo October 28, 2017 at 9:34 am

    Lol. It is well. I am happy it’s Cardi ‘s year even though the basis continues to remain debatable. Don’t be an iggy tho. #onehitwonder #oneyearwonder

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Post a comment

