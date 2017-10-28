Cardi B is Engaged! Watch as Offset puts a Ring on it 💑💍

Rap group Migos’ member Offset liked it so much he put a ring on it!
Offset proposed to Cardi B at Power 99fm’s #PowerHousePhilly event last night.
Cardi B was told it was time to go on stage but she got confused as it was not supposed to be her time. When she got on stage, she saw Migos performing (Migos was supposed to perform after her). Although surprised, she thought they were going to perform their song together and that was what they did.
Halfway through the song, Offset tapped her, got on one knee, well almost on one knee, and popped the big question amidst cheers from the crowd.
Watch:
Bardi breaking it down
The rock!
So cute!
Jesus Christ I’m so emotional, @offsetyrn I loveee you so much .Thank you for seeing the potential in me since you met me .For giving me advice molding me and loving me .Your such a amazing man to me your family ,friends ,kids and you are extremely talented.I can’t wait to spend FOREVAAAA with you .Lets make a lot shmoney and love together ❤️ ❤️
Lol, sigh, this is ridiculous
Congratulations! Wow! Now that’s a bling! The shine is even coming out of the phone and entering my eye sef!
Lol. It is well. I am happy it’s Cardi ‘s year even though the basis continues to remain debatable. Don’t be an iggy tho. #onehitwonder #oneyearwonder