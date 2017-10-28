BecomingMrsJones: First Look at Minnie Dlamini & Quinton Jones’ Fairytale Wedding

The beautiful Minnie Dlamini married her sweetheart Quinton Jones recently. Their wedding ceremony aired as the first ever wedding documentary in South Africa with the title Becoming Mrs Jones. Click here to watch the trailers.

The bride looked so gorgeous in her ice-white and pearl Gert-Johan Coetzee Cinderella wedding gown made of Chantilly lace and tulle, with a four-metre long train and floorsweeping hem encrusted with thousands of Swarovski crystals. According to the designer, it took three months, eighty hours of hand-beading, 12 seamstresses, hundreds of metres of delicate fabric, and thousands upon thousands of sparkly crystals to create the dream princess gown. Quinton also looked suave in his black suit.

The bridesmaids were not left out. Coetzee created four unique champagne-coloured Chantilly lace gowns for the them, each inspired by one of Minnie’s most loved red carpet looks, each different but together forming a cohesive collection.

Click here to see the guests at their wedding.

