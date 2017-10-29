BellaNaija

Inspired!

BN Celebrity Weddings EXCLUSIVE: All the Glam Moments from Grace & Yomi’s #TheCasuals17 | Ayo Alasi Photography

29.10.2017 at By 1 Comment

Omoniyi Makun popularly known as Yomi Casual and his sweetheart Grace Onuoha tied the knot two weeks ago in a romantic fairytale outdoor ceremony which then transitioned to a glitzy indoor reception. Ayo Alasi Photography was there to capture all the amazing moments.

From their proposal, introduction, bridal shower to their wedding, BellaNaija Weddings have followed the couple on #TheCasuals17.

Grace looked gorgeous in her princess-like wedding dress by Brides and More, while her groom looked dapper in his Taryor Gabriels cream colored suit.

Friends like Ik Ogbonna, Ubi Franklin, Bryan Okwara, Alexx Ekubo, Emmanuel Ikubese, Mike Godson, Kenneth Okolie, Skales, Melvin Oduah, Eddie Watson, Toyin Abraham, Oge Okoye, Sandra Ikeji, Destiny Amaka, Beverly Osu, Alibaba, Kate Hensaw, Bovi and more were in attendance to celebrate with the couple.

Here’s an exclusive view of their fairytale themed wedding!

Getting ready

Outdoor Ceremony

Reception

Couple’s Arrival

    

Second Outfit Glam

Fab Wedding Guests & After Party!

 

 

Credits
Photography : @ayoalasi for @alasistudios
Bride’s Dress: @bridesnmoreikeja
Bride’s Shoes: @shoehiveng
Bride’s Hair: @luciousvirginhair
Bride’s Robe: @jeaneelcouture_official
Bridesmaid Dresses: @nuraniyastudios
Makeup: @anitabrows
Hair Styling: @makemesalon
Video: @patrickodjegba
Decor: @nwandossignatureevents
Groom’s Suit: @taryorgabriels
Groom’s Shoes: @ttdalk
Planner: @srcevents_
Bouquets and Boutonnieres: @camakabespokepieces

1 Comments on BN Celebrity Weddings EXCLUSIVE: All the Glam Moments from Grace & Yomi’s #TheCasuals17 | Ayo Alasi Photography

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Awww Di'ja 3:46
  2. Yaro (Remix) ft. Ice Prince Di'Ja 3:26
  3. Jowo Aramide 3:29
  4. Funmi Lowo feat. Sir Dauda Aramide 3:15
  5. Kedike Chidinma 3:55
  6. Jankolikoko feat. Sound Sultan Chidinma 3:01
  7. Yolo Yolo Seyi Shay 3:26
  8. Crazy feat. Wizkid Seyi Shay 3:54
  9. Toh BAD Niyola 3:58
  10. Last Bus Stop (L.S.B) Niyola 3:52
  11. Ibadi Niniola 3:43
  12. Maradona Niniola 3:11
  13. Open And Close Simi 3:26
  14. JAMB Question Simi 3:25
  15. My Darlin Tiwa Savage 4:10
  16. All Over Tiwa Savage 3:31
  17. Mountain ft. Lira Waje 4:09
  18. In The Air Waje 3:49
  19. Tumbum Yemi Alade 3:01
  20. Johnny Yemi Alade 3:56
  21. Serious Love Nwantinti (Remix) feat. Flavour Omawumi 3:42
  22. Warn Yourself Ft Wizkid Omawumi 3:41

Star Features

Very Special Offer @ Cotton Suites

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija