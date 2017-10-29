BN Celebrity Weddings EXCLUSIVE: All the Glam Moments from Grace & Yomi’s #TheCasuals17 | Ayo Alasi Photography

Omoniyi Makun popularly known as Yomi Casual and his sweetheart Grace Onuoha tied the knot two weeks ago in a romantic fairytale outdoor ceremony which then transitioned to a glitzy indoor reception. Ayo Alasi Photography was there to capture all the amazing moments.
From their proposal, introduction, bridal shower to their wedding, BellaNaija Weddings have followed the couple on #TheCasuals17.
Grace looked gorgeous in her princess-like wedding dress by Brides and More, while her groom looked dapper in his Taryor Gabriels cream colored suit.
Friends like Ik Ogbonna, Ubi Franklin, Bryan Okwara, Alexx Ekubo, Emmanuel Ikubese, Mike Godson, Kenneth Okolie, Skales, Melvin Oduah, Eddie Watson, Toyin Abraham, Oge Okoye, Sandra Ikeji, Destiny Amaka, Beverly Osu, Alibaba, Kate Hensaw, Bovi and more were in attendance to celebrate with the couple.
Here’s an exclusive view of their fairytale themed wedding!
Getting ready
Outdoor Ceremony
Reception
Couple’s Arrival
Second Outfit Glam
Fab Wedding Guests & After Party!
Credits
Photography : @ayoalasi for @alasistudios
Bride’s Dress: @bridesnmoreikeja
Bride’s Shoes: @shoehiveng
Bride’s Hair: @luciousvirginhair
Bride’s Robe: @jeaneelcouture_official
Bridesmaid Dresses: @nuraniyastudios
Makeup: @anitabrows
Hair Styling: @makemesalon
Video: @patrickodjegba
Decor: @nwandossignatureevents
Groom’s Suit: @taryorgabriels
Groom’s Shoes: @ttdalk
Planner: @srcevents_
Bouquets and Boutonnieres: @camakabespokepieces
