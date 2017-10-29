BN Celebrity Weddings EXCLUSIVE: All the Glam Moments from Grace & Yomi’s #TheCasuals17 | Ayo Alasi Photography

Omoniyi Makun popularly known as Yomi Casual and his sweetheart Grace Onuoha tied the knot two weeks ago in a romantic fairytale outdoor ceremony which then transitioned to a glitzy indoor reception. Ayo Alasi Photography was there to capture all the amazing moments.

From their proposal, introduction, bridal shower to their wedding, BellaNaija Weddings have followed the couple on #TheCasuals17.

Grace looked gorgeous in her princess-like wedding dress by Brides and More, while her groom looked dapper in his Taryor Gabriels cream colored suit.

Friends like Ik Ogbonna, Ubi Franklin, Bryan Okwara, Alexx Ekubo, Emmanuel Ikubese, Mike Godson, Kenneth Okolie, Skales, Melvin Oduah, Eddie Watson, Toyin Abraham, Oge Okoye, Sandra Ikeji, Destiny Amaka, Beverly Osu, Alibaba, Kate Hensaw, Bovi and more were in attendance to celebrate with the couple.

Here’s an exclusive view of their fairytale themed wedding!

Getting ready

Outdoor Ceremony

Reception

Couple’s Arrival

Second Outfit Glam

Fab Wedding Guests & After Party!

Credits

Photography : @ayoalasi for @alasistudios

Bride’s Dress: @bridesnmoreikeja

Bride’s Shoes: @shoehiveng

Bride’s Hair: @luciousvirginhair

Bride’s Robe: @jeaneelcouture_official

Bridesmaid Dresses: @nuraniyastudios

Makeup: @anitabrows

Hair Styling: @makemesalon

Video: @patrickodjegba

Decor: @nwandossignatureevents

Groom’s Suit: @taryorgabriels

Groom’s Shoes: @ttdalk

Planner: @srcevents_

Bouquets and Boutonnieres: @camakabespokepieces