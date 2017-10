Nollywood actor and singer Charles Okocha popularly known as Igwe 2Pac just got a new car!

He shared the news on his Instagram page by posting a video of himself celebrating the acquisition with bottles of wine.

See below:

Thanking God for ma Nu Nu #HatersShoveItUpYourAss #NuNu A post shared by Igwe 2pac (@charles_okocha) on Oct 25, 2017 at 4:17am PDT

Photo Credit: Instagram – @charles_okocha