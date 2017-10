The General Overseer of Royalty Christian Centre, Pastor David Adeoye is celebrating his birthday today.

His wife Sunmbo Adeoye, who is an entrepreneur, music minister and public speaker shared some photos of them on a boat all dressed in white, on her Instagram page in celebration of the day.

See photos below:

Watch:

Devoted to his Happiness #MCM #PastorAdeoye #MyDivineCompensation ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🥂🥂🥂🥂🎉🎂🎂🎉🎂 I Love you baby #pastoradeoyeat47 A post shared by Sunmbo Adeoye 🇳🇬 (@sunmboadeoye) on Oct 23, 2017 at 8:49am PDT

Photo Credit: @alaranimistudios