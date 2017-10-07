DJ Olu, son of Dapo Abiodun & one of Davido’s Disc Jockeys is Dead

Gbemiga Abiodun, also known as DJ Olu, one of Davido‘s official DJs, and son of Chairman of Heyden Petroleum and former senatorial candidate (Ogun East) Dapo Abiodun, was reportedly found dead in his car.

It is being reported that DJ and a friend Chime were found dead together in the car.

Davido shared news of his passing, mourning him on his Snapchat.

“2 brothers gone in 4 days,” Davido wrote on his Snapchat.

See his posts below: