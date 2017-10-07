DJ Olu, son of Dapo Abiodun & one of Davido’s Disc Jockeys is Dead

Gbemiga Abiodun, also known as DJ Olu, one of Davido‘s official DJs, and son of Chairman of Heyden Petroleum and former senatorial candidate (Ogun East) Dapo Abiodun, was reportedly found dead in his car.
It is being reported that DJ and a friend Chime were found dead together in the car.
Davido shared news of his passing, mourning him on his Snapchat.
“2 brothers gone in 4 days,” Davido wrote on his Snapchat.
Oh dear! What are these young boys doing? I hope nothing sinister happened. How sad for his parents and loved ones. ☹️
I sense bad drug purchase. Now I am trying to link this to Tagbo. Perhaps there is something they are purchasing for drug use that is laced with a lethal chemical. I wish Nigerian Police was worth five kobo.
This is scary. Could it be drug-related? May God comfort their loved ones.
Yeah getting scary oh! David bekiavu oh!
“Killing” shows is a poor choice of words, no?
May you all find comfort.
Sounds drug related and it quite scary smh
Can’t stress it enough. There’s a need for an inquest! Yesterday and today are done but tomorrow can be saved!
RIP to the dead.
Carbon monoxide poisoning is a killer, guys! READ UP ON IT! R.I.P Olu <3
Are you ready for your appointed time? End times are near. Are you ready? Do you know where you are going?
I’m not pointing fingers ooo, but all these suspicious deaths happening to people connected with Davido.
30 billion for the account………..things that make you go hmmmm
They need to find their broker /supplier. Tainted batch has entered the market
I thought Lagos state just opened a forensic unit? They should get to work immediately. Oooh! Maybe they haven’t got forensic professionals to do the job or is it one of the usual white elephant projects just for the camera.
I’m a forensic graduate with a well paid job in the U.K.,I have searched Lagos state website and every other site for any news of recruitment into this unit, all dead end.
Suspicious deaths like these piss the hell outta of me.
Candy ,please spread your knowledge on the topic na. Hmm come back lets start the unit, i will fund you ! Rip to him. Our Lord savior jesus is the way, truth and life!
If you follow Davido on Snapchat. You will notice that he and is crew have a very hectic lifestyle. In my opinion these people don’t sleep enough. After touring and all that they party at night and that almost every night. I believe that it is a lifestyle that can kill you.
People are so so ignorant on carbon monoxide poisoning. It is not safe for you to sleep in your car with the AC on, it can kill you.
n and Derin 87 – both of you are probably more ignorant about what car manufacturers are doing to reduce the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.
I hope you know newer cars have catalytic converters that help to reduce the risks of CO poisoning? “The typical catalytic converter found on most newer cars and trucks combines oxygen with carbon monoxide to form non-poisonous carbon dioxide (CO2) reducing the high concentrations in the exhaust manifold (typically 30,000 ppm or more) to low concentrations (typically below 1,000 ppm after the catalytic converter.”)
“What causes carbon monoxide poisoning from vehicles?
Operating a vehicle with a defective exhaust system.
Operating a vehicle with a defective emission system or poorly tuned engine.
Driving a vehicle with the trunk lid or rear tailgate open.
Driving a vehicle with holes in the car body.
Allowing children to ride under a topper on a pick-up truck.
Warming up a vehicle in a garage, even with the outside garage door open.
Operating vehicles in a garage, car wash, or any enclosed building..”
(Citation in quotes are from the Department of Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering. Iowa State University.)
Do you know why diesel cars are on the wane and they are going extinct soon? Please read it up. Do you know about the VW emissions scandal? Please read it up. Do you know about the scrappage scheme for diesel cars? Please read it up. The offending manufacturers are Nissan, BMW, Range Rover and Peugeot.
There are also some petrol cars that put out high levels of toxic CO. But most cars (both petrol and diesel) from 2012 have almost obliterated this by adding catalytic converters.
Also, do you think he’d have been driving a car manufactured before 2012?
Olu, rest in peace. May your loved ones be strengthened.
These guys were high on drugs
Someone is clearly selling bad market on the Island and that person needs to arrested ASAP
Yep. I think. A bad batch has entered the island. Same way a killer batch of heroine flooded the streets of Boston years ago
Celebrity business is full of envy. No surprise. Check out the death rate of actors, musicians and djs
Wasn’t Tagbo one of Davido’s friends? Why is he not acknowing the guy? Something smells really fishy? Three people close to David dead in less than two weeks?
waoooo….did this happen in uk or lagos???
Accidental death or suspicious minds, something is not right – If this was the US, we would link this to drug etc – But it is in Nigeria, Autopsy reports should be done. Why is Tagbo and DJ Olu all linked to Davido when he was not with them at the time of their passing. Something does not add up……Hmm
Dear BN, was my carbon monoxide piece too long? In reply to n and Derin87?
Quite sad. Nay his soul rest in peace.
Quick question. How do people mourn on social media?
RIP young men! Please stop speculating about how people died! It is evil! Even in developed countries were they have all the latest technology, it takes months, (some times longer)To reach a conclusion! PLEASE STOP!!!
How is it evil? Abeg Jo even the developed countries you used as yardstick speculate until an autopsy is out.
It’s natural to what to know the cause of something and guess what must have led to an untimely death.
All I know heavy alcohol consumption and drug use is killing people in Nigerians. Unfortunately, Nigerians are in denial about it and are not addressing it.
Davido is not having a good week!
Sad. Another young life gone.
BN, you assume your readers know who Dapo Abiodun is, or you simply just copied this from elsewhere?
Ozo kwa!!!!! hummmmmmm. The common factor in the 3 deaths is Davido.nuffsaid.
So sad…wasn’t there another guy in the car with Olu who also died?
Don’t believe it is a coincidence.
Either drugs or someone was snuffed out because of someoneelse or…yes..that…
wow! still can’t believe Gbemiga is dead, he was such a good soul. Rip
Anyone ever wondered why most city building codes for both commercial and residential buildings require a carbon monoxide detector? It’s mandatory in some suburbs and cities. Another possibility is that someone is selling them weeds/ opiates laced with the deadly fentanyl. I hope they conduct an autopsy because the second scenario may be very scary especially as we don’t have a serious health care system. Most folks that smoke weed and other street drugs don’t realize that some of the ones in the market are adulterated with different substances including fentanyl and carfentanyl among other deadly agents.
The US is currently in the midst of an opioid crisis and a dose of the quick overdose reversing medication, EVZIO which is a prefilled injection costs almost $3,000 here but some plans cover it. Maybe instead of posing with dollar notes on their chest for social media these folks should keep some packs of evzio in their luggage like someone allergic to bees keeps Epipen autoinjector.
RIP!!
It could be carbon M , it could also be drug related, it could be something else but not natural death.. both can not die from natural death at the same time.. there is something else beneath..Whatever that is.. i pray the Almighty put his hand on that.. too young too soon.
I do hope that there won’t be a THIRD DEATH. as they say, in French : jamais 2 sans troi
RIP Olu I pray ur family & friends find comfort during this hard time ❤️
Yes o we should just turn our eyes up to God for answers and not prob . typical African. Bury your head in the sand mentality. In developed countries people want to know why!!!!. I thank God nigerians are moving away from God knows best to God has given u common s sense to question.
So sad , may God be with his family. Test in peace bro!
My dear youth of Nigeria Hell is real, my question to you guys, where are you going to spend your enternity. Jesus is coming soon. Stop taking drugs and do something positive with your lives God gave to you, we will all one day tell Him what we have done with the life He gave us. God bless Nigeria in Christ Jesus Amen.
Davido, is that why you and your minions abandoned him at the hospital and went on to delete your photos with him in his phone that night? Stop the hypocrisy, and tell us if you and your stooge poisoned him.
You only started openly mourning him because Caroline called you out publicly. If only Tagbo’s father was still alive, you and your group will have it very hot.
May God have Mercy on them,wheather poisoned or not poisoned,don’t judge anybody rather judge yourself