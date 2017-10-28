Do You Wish to Pursue a Career in Customer Care? Attend the 2017 Customer Service Skills Training & Certification Program | Nov 17th – 25th

The 2nd diet of the 2017 customer service skills training and certification will take place next month in Lagos.

Date: Friday, November 17th and Saturday, November 18th, 2017 (1st Session).

Time: 9 am – 3 pm daily.

Venue: EmployMe Nigeria e-learning centre, Amuwo–Odofin industrial area.

The programme is open to Nigerians desirous of pursuing a career in customer service, those already in the service industry and organizations looking to upscale their staff with new innovation in addressing customer service experience. The program will also open career progression for participants in administration, management, marketing, new media and other fields.

Date: Friday, November 24th and Saturday, November 25th, 2017 (2nd Session).

Time: 9 am – 3 pm daily.

Venue: EmployMe Nigeria e-learning centre, Amuwo–Odofin industrial area.

Training will be conducted by the CS team of one Nigeria’s leading telecoms operators reputed for the best customer service delivery in the industry.

There will be recruiting and engagement opportunities at the end of the event as a host of recruiting and employing companies will have access to participants’ assessment. Early Bird registration at N10, 000 closes on Tuesday, October 31st, 2017.

Read details here.

For participation enquires kindly call, 01-2932996 | 0708 555 6666 or send an email to training@employme.ng

Media contact: Event Plus Concept Ltd ­– 07085556666

#CUSTSERV # CSS2017

