It’s Friday! Watch Episode 4 – Retribution of ‘Skinny Girl in Transit’ Season 4

Another Friday is upon us and that means a new episode of Skinny Girl in Transit is out!
On this episode, Didi finally introduces Tiwa to her Obinna, and the gang enjoy an exciting night of charades. Shalewa takes Mohammed window shopping and things take an interesting turn.
Watch!
Hehehehe…This is getting interesting!!! Chai Shalewa and Tiwa the past comes calling. Mama Tiwa brace yourself for this gbege oo
I just learnt a new phrase “My good kisser of a girlfriend” le boo where are you nau? My body is doing me somehow. Lol
Hmmm…What night stand can cause e
Ladies don’t follow married men o. If you cannot afford designers, buy a rip off or local designers sef. Learning a lot from SGIT!