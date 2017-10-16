BellaNaija

First of all… Check out our Top Tweets from this Jokes Trend on Twitter

First of all… before you go further, no, it’s not introduction. It’s a friend trend on Twitter which has been on for some days now.

The trend is to quote a phrase and then write a counter claim beginning with “First of All”. The results are quite funny and interesting.

Here are our top tweets from the “first of all” trend:

You are welcome to join the fun 😊.

  • Patty boo October 16, 2017 at 9:27 pm

    I never knew she was this mad!!!
    FIRST of all, Rochas Okorocha is her ancestor

    Love this! 3 Reply
