First of all… Check out our Top Tweets from this Jokes Trend on Twitter

First of all… before you go further, no, it’s not introduction. It’s a friend trend on Twitter which has been on for some days now.

The trend is to quote a phrase and then write a counter claim beginning with “First of All”. The results are quite funny and interesting.

Here are our top tweets from the “first of all” trend:

“ I thought u was done with him “ First of all , im a liar — hollyhood 🤑 (@bouijee) October 16, 2017

"I thought you loved me"

First of all I don't even love myself — Mando (@Offmando) October 16, 2017

“Take off your jacket” First of all, mans not hot — Chemical Brother 👌 (@ndoarum) October 15, 2017

“it’s over” First of all, I was never dating you. Lol pic.twitter.com/9KutZt4Fwc — DAT AkWa íBoM BÖI✌ (@ClintonViceB) October 15, 2017

“You’re like a brother to me” First of all, I’m a Lannister — Alagb€ 👓 (@t0m_t0m) October 14, 2017

Unknown rappers : “You know who it is!” First of all, no I don’t — … (@__tyyeee) October 16, 2017

‘I need a guy who can sweep me off my feet’ First of all, I’m not a broom. — Dreiż (@DreizTheCreator) October 16, 2017

“delete my number” First of all, who’s this?

😂🤔 — ❣️ (@KeepUpWithJess_) October 16, 2017

“I don’t want to disappoint you” First of all, I support Arsenal — Danny Welbeck (@WelBeast) October 16, 2017

“I don’t know if everything will work out fine?☹️ First of all, have faith in God! 😀 — Achievers chapel (@AchieversChapel) October 16, 2017

“Attendance is mandatory” First of all, I paid for these classes — 🥀 (@dvmnbre) October 16, 2017

“You never text me back” First of all experiment number 623 you’re not my man, relax. — Lil baby (@shawtlit) October 16, 2017

wow, you’re still eating? “okay first of all, this is my stomach we’re talking about.” — Jeypee (@cannupener) October 16, 2017

“Class is cancelled” First of all, I wasn’t coming anyway — TUBB$ (@tvbbs__) October 16, 2017

“Enjoy a 30 days free trial” first of all i have multiple emails — Cam☁︎ (@DamnitsCam) October 16, 2017

"wHeRe tHe hOes aT?" fiRst oF aLL, wE iN 2017, wE reSpecTinG woMeN noW — ~ LiL sLeePy ~ (@klatchet) October 16, 2017

DM: "I see you liked my tweet" First of all, I was just scrolling and accidentally hit that heart! — E5QUIRE (@Dj_E5QUIRE) October 16, 2017

"Just choose to be happy" First of all, mental illnesses are not things people choose to have — gabby (@gabby_frost) October 16, 2017

You are welcome to join the fun 😊.