First of all… Check out our Top Tweets from this Jokes Trend on Twitter

First of all… before you go further, no, it’s not introduction. It’s a friend trend on Twitter which has been on for some days now.
The trend is to quote a phrase and then write a counter claim beginning with “First of All”. The results are quite funny and interesting.
Here are our top tweets from the “first of all” trend:
“ I thought u was done with him “
First of all , im a liar
"I thought you loved me"
First of all I don't even love myself
“Take off your jacket”
First of all, mans not hot
“it’s over”
First of all, I was never dating you. Lol pic.twitter.com/9KutZt4Fwc
“You’re like a brother to me”
First of all, I’m a Lannister
Unknown rappers : “You know who it is!”
First of all, no I don’t
‘I need a guy who can sweep me off my feet’
First of all, I’m not a broom.
“delete my number”
First of all, who’s this?
“I don’t want to disappoint you”
First of all, I support Arsenal
“I don’t know if everything will work out fine?☹️
First of all, have faith in God! 😀
“Attendance is mandatory”
First of all, I paid for these classes
“You never text me back”
First of all experiment number 623 you’re not my man, relax.
wow, you’re still eating?
“okay first of all, this is my stomach we’re talking about.”
“Class is cancelled”
First of all, I wasn’t coming anyway
“Enjoy a 30 days free trial”
first of all i have multiple emails
"wHeRe tHe hOes aT?"
fiRst oF aLL, wE iN 2017, wE reSpecTinG woMeN noW
DM: "I see you liked my tweet"
First of all, I was just scrolling and accidentally hit that heart!
"Just choose to be happy"
First of all, mental illnesses are not things people choose to have
You are welcome to join the fun 😊.
I never knew she was this mad!!!
FIRST of all, Rochas Okorocha is her ancestor