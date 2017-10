When someone tells you you are stupid, ugly, lazy, and a never do well, understand that it is an opinion and not who you are.

Who you are is defined by what you say to yourself. Do you want to echo other people’s negative opinions of you, or do you want ro define yourself? Choose the latter.

So, the next time someone says something negative as a definition of you, let them know that “first of all,” you are who you define yourself to be and not who they project you to be.

Cheers!