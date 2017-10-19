Reps Reverse Termination of NPA’s Contract with Atiku’s Intels

The House of Representatives on Wednesday ordered the reversal of the termination of the pilotage contract between the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and Intels Nigeria Limited.

The Federal Government had declared void ab initio the boats pilotage monitoring and supervision contract, saying the agreement “violates express provisions of Sections 80(1) and 162(1) and (10) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).”

But in a motion raised by Diri Duoye (PDP – Bayelsa), the House resolved to raise an ad-hoc committee to ascertain if due process was followed before the termination of the contract, Guardian reports.

Duoye, raising the motion, had said the House needed to ascertain if the termination of the contract constituted a breach of law.

Hassan Saleh, another PDP lawmaker from Benue State, said it was curious that the authorities did not request for a renegotiation of the contract terms, rather than an outright termination.

Samuel Arabo, also of PDP, from Kaduna State, said there was more than meets the eye in the decision to terminate the contract.

2 APC lawmakers, Olurotimi Agunsoye of Lagos, and Ali Madaki of Kano, argued that the decision by the government to terminate the contract was the right one, as it has the power to do so.

It was reported that about 15,000 workers will be directly affected by the termination of the contract, possibly losing their jobs, with another 35,000 indirectly engaged by contractors, agents and vendors that provide support services for the company.

Yakubu Dogara, speaker of the House of Representatives, called for a voice vote, which ended up supporting the motion.

He asked that the House ensures either the Federal Government or Intels, owned by former vice president and presidential aspirant Atiku Abubakar, did not breach the contract.