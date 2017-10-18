BellaNaija

Inspired!

Lawmaker alleges Trump told Widow of Fallen Soldier “I guess he knew what he signed up for”

18.10.2017 at By Leave a Comment

Trump reportedly tells Widow of Fallen Soldier "I guess he knew what he signed up for" - BellaNaija

Donald Trump

United States President Donald Trump reportedly made insensitive comments to the widow of a soldier killed in battle.

Sergeant La David Johnson, 25, was killed by Islamic Sect Boko Haram in Niger.

According to CNNFrederica Wilson, a congresswoman, was riding in a limousine with Myeshia Johnson, the soldier’s widow, when Trump’s call came through and she heard his “insensitive comments.”

“Basically he said, ‘Well I guess he knew what he signed up for, but I guess it still hurts’,” Wilson said. “I heard what he said because the phone was on speaker.”

Wilson continued, saying:

This is a young woman who has two young children, who is six months’ pregnant with her third child [and] she has just lost her husband.

She was just told that he cannot have an open-casket funeral which gives her all kinds of nightmares of how his body must look, how his face must look. And this is what the United States President says to her?

That is not something you say to a grieving wife.

There were other family members in the car and they were all crying,” Ms Wilson said.

All she said when it was time to hang up was “Thank you, goodbye.”

Trump, however, has denied that he said that to the grieving widow.

He wrote on his Twitter: “Democrat Congresswoman totally fabricated what I said to the wife of a soldier who died in action (and I have proof). Sad!”

Talking to reporters, Trump said he had a “very nice” conversation with Johnson’s widow, and “didn’t say what that congresswoman said. Didn’t say it at all.”

Comment  0

Tagged With: , , , , , Filed Under: News

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Lagos Party Remix (feat. Naeto C, D'banj, Muna, eLDee, 9ice) Banky W. 6:05
  2. Baddest Boy feat. Wizkid, Skales & Banky W E.M.E 3:59
  3. Big Boy feat. Olu Maintain, Oladele & Banky W eLDee 4:56
  4. Bahd Baddo Baddest feat. Davido & Olamide Falz 3:51
  5. Champion Remix ft. Da Grin, Naeto C, Vector, Sasha & GT Da Guitarman General Pype 4:33
  6. We Are Africans (Rmx) Ft. Femi Kuti, Da Grin, eLDee, DJ Zeez, Kel, Ay.com, Moe Money JJC 4:07
  7. King Kong (Remix) Ft. Phyno, Reminisce, Classiq, Uzi Vector 4:52
  8. Adaobi ft. Don Jazzy, Reekado Banks, Korede Bello & Dija Mavins 4:20
  9. Dorobucci ft. Don Jazzy, Tiwa Savage, Dr SID, D’Prince, Reekado Banks, Korede Bello & Di’Ja Mavins 4:27
  10. Ovation Red Carol 2011 ft. Yemi Alade, Ice Prince Zamani, Waje, YQ, Wizkid, Segun Obe, Chidinma, IBK, Eva, Jaywon, Malaika, Shayne, Ugly, Karate Kid, Dipp, Kefee & Sir Shina Peters Ovation All Stars 8:18

Star Features

Maramma Beauty School is now open for registration!

Very Special Offer @ Cotton Suites

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija