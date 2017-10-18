BellaNaija

“We owe no one apology” – Okorocha on Jacob Zuma Statue

18.10.2017

"We owe no one apology" - Okorocha on Zuma Statue - BellaNaijaRochas Okorocha, governor of Imo State, has said his administration owes no one an apology for erecting a statue of South African president Jacob Zuma in the state capital.

Zuma had visited Owerri, Imo State, where he was conferred with a chieftaincy title, and had a road named after him.

According to Punch, a statement released by Okorocha’s Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo, said the erection of statues is to attract investments to Imo State.

He said:

And in case these “Galatians” do not know all we need to do to attract good things or investments to Imo is erecting statues, then, we have no option than to erect as many of such structures as possible.

We owe no one apology. Rochas made a promise to open the doors of Imo to the rest of the world, for good and he is doing that and we cannot be deterred by these enemies of our people.

If it was in the days of PDP, schools and markets would have been shut down. And roads closed because President Zuma was coming. But none of such things was done because Rochas and his government have a human face.

The PDP for the 12 years they held sway never attracted any meaningful visitor to the State except PDP NEC members who were coming to loot the state.

1 Comments on “We owe no one apology” – Okorocha on Jacob Zuma Statue
  • Ada October 18, 2017 at 8:35 pm

    Really Rochas? Was the statue not done with tax payers money? Chai! Our leaders have really taken us for a ride. He should please educate us on how statues bring investment.

