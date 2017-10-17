BellaNaija

Nestlé’s Golden Morn Commits to Sharing and Giving Back

17.10.2017

If you’ve seen the new packs of Golden Morn, you must be wondering who the men at the back of your cereal are. Golden Morn just released 3 new packs to celebrate the farmers whose labour of love brings Golden Morn to families across Nigeria!

A few years ago, Nestlé adopted the creating shared value approach to add value to farmers, consumers and the society. A huge part of creating shared value is supporting farmers by making sure food is available to their families and they have all the training they need to run profitable farms.

For every pack of Golden Morn you buy, you leave smiles on the faces of the Golden Morn farmers and their families. Watch the videos below and listen to their farming success stories

 

