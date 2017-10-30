Solange, Gigi Hadid, Maxine Waters, Nicole Kidman… Glamour announces its 2017 Women of The Year

For the past 27 years, Glamour’s Women of the Year Awards has honoured game changers, rule breakers, and trailblazers and this year’s class of extraordinary women is no exception.

On Monday, Glamour announced the recipients of its annual “Women of the Year” awards, which include: Solange, Gigi Hadid, Maxine Waters, Patty Jenkins, Maria Grazia, Nicole Kidman, Peggy Whitson, two women who facilitated the historic Women’s March, Muzoon Almellehan and Samantha Bee.

These women will also serve as the magazine’s December cover stars.

See photos: