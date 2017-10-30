BellaNaija

Solange, Gigi Hadid, Maxine Waters, Nicole Kidman… Glamour announces its 2017 Women of The Year

30.10.2017

For the past 27 years, Glamour’s Women of the Year Awards has honoured game changers, rule breakers, and trailblazers and this year’s class of extraordinary women is no exception.

On Monday, Glamour announced the recipients of its annual “Women of the Year” awards, which include: Solange, Gigi Hadid, Maxine WatersPatty Jenkins, Maria GraziaNicole Kidman, Peggy Whitson, two women who facilitated the historic Women’s March, Muzoon Almellehan and Samantha Bee.

These women will also serve as the magazine’s December cover stars.

See photos:

Gidi Hadid

Maria Grazia Chiuri

Maxine Waters

Muzoon Almellehan

Nicole Kidman

Patty Jenkins

Peggy Whitson

Samantha Bee

Solange Knowles

Women’s March

 

