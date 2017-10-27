BellaNaija

Inspired!

What happens when a Girl invites a Guy out for a Date?

27.10.2017 at By Leave a Comment

It all started with an @Oloni – yeah, Oloni – tweet: “Ladies ask that guy you fancy out on a date and tweet me a screen shot of his response. 💁🏾”

Well, the truth is as the world continues to grow less misogynistic, patriarchy fading away like that smelly fart from a room, we’ll begin to see more of this.

But, damn, we are sure so many women weren’t expecting to chop this much ela from guys they had a crush on.

(It’s good. Let women begin to get used to what the guys have been getting for the past thousand years).

Have a look at some of the screenshots:

Comment  0

Tagged With: , Filed Under: Features

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Awww Di'ja 3:46
  2. Yaro (Remix) ft. Ice Prince Di'Ja 3:26
  3. Jowo Aramide 3:29
  4. Funmi Lowo feat. Sir Dauda Aramide 3:15
  5. Kedike Chidinma 3:55
  6. Jankolikoko feat. Sound Sultan Chidinma 3:01
  7. Yolo Yolo Seyi Shay 3:26
  8. Crazy feat. Wizkid Seyi Shay 3:54
  9. Toh BAD Niyola 3:58
  10. Last Bus Stop (L.S.B) Niyola 3:52
  11. Ibadi Niniola 3:43
  12. Maradona Niniola 3:11
  13. Open And Close Simi 3:26
  14. JAMB Question Simi 3:25
  15. My Darlin Tiwa Savage 4:10
  16. All Over Tiwa Savage 3:31
  17. Mountain ft. Lira Waje 4:09
  18. In The Air Waje 3:49
  19. Tumbum Yemi Alade 3:01
  20. Johnny Yemi Alade 3:56
  21. Serious Love Nwantinti (Remix) feat. Flavour Omawumi 3:42
  22. Warn Yourself Ft Wizkid Omawumi 3:41

Star Features

Very Special Offer @ Cotton Suites

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija