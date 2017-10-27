What happens when a Girl invites a Guy out for a Date?

It all started with an @Oloni – yeah, Oloni – tweet: “Ladies ask that guy you fancy out on a date and tweet me a screen shot of his response. 💁🏾”

Well, the truth is as the world continues to grow less misogynistic, patriarchy fading away like that smelly fart from a room, we’ll begin to see more of this.

But, damn, we are sure so many women weren’t expecting to chop this much ela from guys they had a crush on.

(It’s good. Let women begin to get used to what the guys have been getting for the past thousand years).

Have a look at some of the screenshots:

Oloni look what you made me do 😩😭😭😭#datechallenge pic.twitter.com/JJmVjnKRAT — Mocha ☕ (@ada__OG) October 26, 2017

I had to ease into it. 🤷🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/JnUyD3ugiR — BillieNotJean 👸🏽 (@Da_Gem_In_I) October 26, 2017

@Oloni I didn't know what to say after he said yes 😁 pic.twitter.com/aRcbEIaF06 — keshef mir (@keshefmir) October 26, 2017

That was a fail 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/FoUnaCfHNo — Muntaas (@Amzgggg) October 26, 2017

Never doing this again pic.twitter.com/hNLSQOXfFZ — pew pew🔫 (@pewpistol) October 26, 2017