When ‘Do you know who I am?’ pass ‘Do you know who I am?’

Twitter user @ifeagbeja has shared the most hilarious story (one he heard while doing gbeborun, but still).

A lot of us have stories of oppression from military officers, and the truth is this is one of those rare situations the oppressor and the oppressed are both military officers

Opression from military officers in our society is not a new phenomenon, one that has been accepted as normal in some quarters. However, it is a narrative that has to change.

We must however, not fail to acknowledge the sacrifice these officers make everyday for our safety and we are grateful for that.

But anyway, before too much talk, read the thread and let us know what you think!

  • Olu October 27, 2017 at 8:49 pm

    I honestly didnt want to gist to end….I wish it was all captured on video and shared.

    Now this is a classic happy ending. Too sweet for words.

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Olumide October 27, 2017 at 8:51 pm

    This is a funny and interesting story. Imagine if that woman was the first lady of this country.
    We must be careful in dealing with other people even if they’re less powerful than we are.

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • BlueEyed October 27, 2017 at 9:08 pm

    This story is true and it happened I think a month and some weeks ago, how I know is because one local radio station in Abuja carried the story.

    Love this! 0 Reply
