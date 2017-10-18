Beauty & Fashion on the Runway! Lux by Maju Shopping Party was a display of Elegance & Style

The Lux-Maju Shopping Party was truly an event to remember. Lekki and its environs stood still on Sunday, September 10th, as international beauty brand Lux and renowned fashion brand Maju unveiled their beauty and fashion collaboration at the Lux by MAJU shopping party in Tickle bay, Lekki.

The collaboration and collection was brought to life in the decor, theme and venue and pieces on display for purchase. With Kaylah Oniwo hosting, the event kicked off with a series of fashion shows which showcased how MAJU infused the lux variants into her fashion collection. Each fashion presentation represented the five different LUX Variants. Guests were able to shop, enjoy the fashion presentation, mingle and enjoy canapés and drinks at the venue.

The event rounded up with one final fashion show which saw not only the models but the entire Lux by MAJU team on the runway. This was in appreciation of all the work both teams had done to make the event a success.

Watch video below.



The Lux by MAJU collection is out now and sold exclusively on www.ShopMaju.com.

