BNRSVP Events this Weekend

**

Avant Boujee Thurdays

For the lovers of trap and trap soul, blending hip-hop and gangsta sounds with down-pitched vocals and drum machine samples resulting in an innovative and fresh sound. Boujee Thursdays are for the Bad n Boujee.

Date: Thursday, October 19, 2017.

Time: 9 PM.

Venue: 5A, Samuel Adedoyin Street, Off Ajose Adeogun, Victoria Island, Lagos.

African Gems & Jewelry Exhibition and Seminar (AGJES)

Themed “Mines to Market,” The 2017 AGJES brings key players in the industry together to network, share ideas and showcase the best of the industry’s product and offerings to both local and international markets.

Date: Thursday, October 19 – Friday, October 20, 2017.

Time: 9 AM.

Venue: Transcorp Hilton Abuja, 1 Aguiyi Ironsi Street Maitama, Abuja, Nigeria.

Global Citizen Forum

Date: Thursday, October 19 – Friday, October 20, 2017.

Lagos Cocktail Week Bar Hop

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2017.

Registration: 08038804264, or visit Liquid Hub, 2, Olawale Dawodu Street, off Kingsway Road, Ikoyi Lagos.

Freedomhall’s Tribute Fela Anikulapo Kuti

Fela Anikulapo Kuti was a great man …but even many years after his death, he’s still a legend both home and abroad. Freedomhall Nigeria will be celebrating Fela. Come and sing and dance to your favorite Fela music. It is poetry, spoken word, music and open mic for Fela.

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2017.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: The Artisan, Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island.

Nedoux October 2017 Sewing Workshop

The Nedoux Sewing Club is holding a one-day practical workshop for beginners who are interested in acquiring valuable sewing skills. At the end of the workshop, each participant would learn how to sew trendy staple garments using an electric sewing machine.

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2017.

Time: 8:30 AM.

Venue: Victoria Island.

Registration: HERE.

Rhythm of Hope

This is a special power packed program for couples who are waiting for a child. God has a special plan for each and everyone of us and this program is put together to bring you into the ‘Rhythm of Hope’ where God needs you to be.

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2017.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: The Dome, This Present House, Lekki.

Developer Circles Lagos: React Summit 2017

Lovers of React and JavaScript friends and family, this one is for you. Join us for a chance to connect in an intimate setting with the React community and the local Facebook developers circle. Learn about the current trends in React and how to make the best out of your current skillset.

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2017.

Time: 11 AM – 3 PM.

Venue: Plot 9, Gbagada Expressway, Beside UPS, Lagos.

Go Forward

If you are a single parent or you are a matured single and you are looking for a fellowship with people who understand what you are going through and a place where you can get encouragement and strength please come

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2017.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: Fountain of Life Church, Industrial Estate Road,

Shift Lemme Faint!

“Shift Lemme Faint” is a set of witty monologues written by some of Nigeria’s finest writers depicting life in Nigeria and adapted into a stage production. These monologues and conversations are about the peculiarities of being Nigerian, in other words… our ridiculousness as Nigerians, because as we like to say, “We Nigerians are special!.”

Date: Saturday, October 21 – Sunday, October 22, 2017.

Time: 4 PM & 7 PM.

Venue: Merit House, Maitama, Abuja.

Avant Brunch Party Series

Enjoy our intimate lounge on Sunday afternoons. Complimentary mimosas for each guest! We are seriously excited to announce the champagne brunch at Avant every Sunday. Our brunch parties will offer one last chance to let your hair down and enjoy the weekend with our exciting menu and array of wines and champagnes. Table booking is a must!

Date: Sunday, October 22, 2017.

Time: 11 AM.

Venue: 5A, Samuel Adedoyin Street, Off Ajose Adeogun, Victoria Island, Lagos.

16Oniru Royal Pains

Standup comedian Prince Oriyomi Olayinka Oniru popularly known as 16 Oniru is having a comedy show themed #RoyalPains.

Date: Sunday, October 22, 2017.

Time: 5pm.

Venue: Queens Park, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Bunkwyld n Breathless

If you’ve never experienced Buckwyld and Breathless Concert before, and if you have, well you know what’s up. But here are reasons why you must not miss this one.

Date: Sunday, October 22nd, 2017.

Time: 7 pm.

Venue: Eko Convention Centre.

Midterm Adventure

This midterm at Rue14 Studios, we’ll be putting on a show from the wonderful whimsical world of Dr. Seuss.

Date: Monday, October 23 – Friday, October 27, 2017.

Time: 10 AM.

Venue: Rue14 Studios, 16 John Chuks Nnamdi Way, Off Africa Lane, Off Admiralty Road, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.