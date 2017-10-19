Using the Power of Digital to Maximize Business Potential – Register & Attend Dedicated to Digital’s MasterClass | Sunday, November 12th

Emerging Digital trends are disrupting businesses, industries and people! Join us as we help you maximise the potential of your digital platforms. Not many businesses fully understand digital so they hire social media interns or try their hands at it themselves and learn as they go along. While this may prove cost effective in the short term, critical opportunities to maximise their brands and generate good returns are missed out from the very beginning. Dedicated to Digital was created to meet this demand.

Date: Sunday, November 12th, 2017.

Venue: Victoria Island Lagos (The venue will be revealed upon payment).

Time: 2 pm – 6 pm .

Dedicated to Digital’s ‘Strategy in a digital world’ is a one-day masterclass on digital marketing that has been designed to educate young graduates, owners of small and medium businesses, aspiring digital entrepreneurs and media managers within corporate bodies.

Our speakers and topics include:

Dayo Ajayi, Dimma Umeh, Akintunde Marinho, Jite Ovueraye, Anita Adetoye, Sonia Irabor, Gbenga Ayo Dada , Bolanle Olukanni and more

Dayo Ajayi (A leading Digital Marketing consultant with experience in spear-heading international Digital campaigns): ‘The fundamentals of Digital Marketing’.

Dimma Umeh, Nigeria’s leading YouTuber and Content Strategist will be speaking on: ‘Building youtube content and strategy’.

Akintunde Marinho (CEO of Utopia Media): Content Monetisation

Jite Ovueraye (Head of Marketing and Operations at Accelerate TV) will be speaking on: ‘Developing an authentic voice for your brand online’.

Anita Adetoye (CEO of Anita Brows): ‘Staying consistent and motivated’.

Gbenga ayo Dada (CEO of Gbenga Dada): ‘Partnership and Collaboration with Influencers and Celebrities’.

The event will host 40 guests to an intimate interactive workshop, and each ticket is sold at N15000 and may be purchased via deposit or online banking.

The Banking details are as follows:

SoMedia Solutions

Stanbic IBTC

0020041525

Dedicated to digital: ‘Strategy in a Digital World’ is proudly sponsored by BusinessDay, 360Nobs, Genevieve Magazine, She Leads Africa, AsoEbiBella, Rite Foods, The Guardian and Barrique House.

To register click here.

For more information visit, http://somesolutions.online/dedicated-to-digital/

Follow us on Instagram @dedicatedtodigital.

