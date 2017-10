As we gear up for the last quarter of the year, Afro Dancehall artiste Ketchup has released a new tune titled ‘Olingo’.

Off his anticipated album “The First Coming”, “Olingo” is a blend of afrobeat and dancehall sounds with sweet melodies from the Caribbean and a mix of African Pidgin.

The track was produced by Orbeat.

Listen below:

Get “Olingo” here