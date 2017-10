Phrance has a new song titled ‘This Love‘. It talks about his one true and first Love and how much God has been there for us. The track was produced by Johnny Drille.

He says:

I always pray to God to put that song in my heart that he wants me to sing to him and he took me back to his love. We can’t talk about God without his love and how amazing he’s been to us. I present to you ‘This Love‘ and it’s from my heart.

Listen and Download below:

Download