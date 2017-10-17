BellaNaija

Inspired!

#Felabration2017: Wizkid pauses Performance to show Physically Challenged Fan Love | WATCH

17.10.2017 at By 1 Comment

#Trending: Watch Wizkid pause his performance to show a physically challenged man love at #Felabration2017

Wizkid‘s performance at this year’s Felabration 2017 would be remembered for so many reasons, but most importantly for what he did at a point during the show where he paused his performance to show love a physically challenged fan.

On noticing the fan for the first time, he dipped his hands into his pockets and showered him with money. He then stopped the music and told the fan that he will do better for him even after the show.

Watch the video below:

Photo Credit: Instagram – @wizkidayo

Comment  1

Tagged With: , , , , , Filed Under: Music, Scoop

1 Comments on #Felabration2017: Wizkid pauses Performance to show Physically Challenged Fan Love | WATCH
  • Olori October 17, 2017 at 4:21 pm

    This is so sweet! Wizkid is and will always be a gem.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Lagos Party Remix (feat. Naeto C, D'banj, Muna, eLDee, 9ice) Banky W. 6:05
  2. Baddest Boy feat. Wizkid, Skales & Banky W E.M.E 3:59
  3. Big Boy feat. Olu Maintain, Oladele & Banky W eLDee 4:56
  4. Bahd Baddo Baddest feat. Davido & Olamide Falz 3:51
  5. Champion Remix ft. Da Grin, Naeto C, Vector, Sasha & GT Da Guitarman General Pype 4:33
  6. We Are Africans (Rmx) Ft. Femi Kuti, Da Grin, eLDee, DJ Zeez, Kel, Ay.com, Moe Money JJC 4:07
  7. King Kong (Remix) Ft. Phyno, Reminisce, Classiq, Uzi Vector 4:52
  8. Adaobi ft. Don Jazzy, Reekado Banks, Korede Bello & Dija Mavins 4:20
  9. Dorobucci ft. Don Jazzy, Tiwa Savage, Dr SID, D’Prince, Reekado Banks, Korede Bello & Di’Ja Mavins 4:27
  10. Ovation Red Carol 2011 ft. Yemi Alade, Ice Prince Zamani, Waje, YQ, Wizkid, Segun Obe, Chidinma, IBK, Eva, Jaywon, Malaika, Shayne, Ugly, Karate Kid, Dipp, Kefee & Sir Shina Peters Ovation All Stars 8:18

Star Features

Maramma Beauty School is now open for registration!

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija