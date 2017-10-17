Felabration2017: Wizkid pauses Performance to show Physically Challenged Fan Love | WATCH

Wizkid‘s performance at this year’s Felabration 2017 would be remembered for so many reasons, but most importantly for what he did at a point during the show where he paused his performance to show love a physically challenged fan.

On noticing the fan for the first time, he dipped his hands into his pockets and showered him with money. He then stopped the music and told the fan that he will do better for him even after the show.

Watch the video below:

Photo Credit: Instagram – @wizkidayo