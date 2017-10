Nnedolisa Nnaemeka, fondly called by his stage name Emzy drops his debut music after signing with Hits Branded Records. The song titled ‘Jeje Love’ features his label mate – Da Giant.

Emzy also releases the official music video of “Jeje Love” together with the audio. The flick was conceptualized and visualized by Sir Mobzy.

