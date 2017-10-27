BellaNaija

New Video: Tito Da.Fire – Wild Thoughts (Cover)

New Video: Tito Da.Fire - Wild Thoughts (Cover)

Grindiin Records soldier Tito Da.Fire raises the ante of his game with fresh visuals to his “Wild Thoughts” cover.

The video was shot by Adamsgud.

Hit Play below!

