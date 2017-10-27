BellaNaija

Inspired!

Providing Easy Credit for those Ignored by the Bank | Ngozi Dozie talks to Dotun on “Building the Future” Podcast

27.10.2017 at By Leave a Comment

Hello BellaNaijarians,

We’ve for a while now been hosting a new podcast series: The Building the Future Podcast with Dotun Olowoporoku.

We have entrepreneurs, industry leaders, founders of startups who are writing the narrative that will be told about the African continent, telling their stories directly.

Ngozi Dozie, co-founder at One Finance (OneFi), a platform that provides access to finance by leveraging data and technology, is a guest on this episode.

Dozie has a 1st class degree in Physics from Imperial College London, an MSc in Computation from Oxford University, and an MBA from Wharton.

Dozie is a serial entrepreneur, with footprints in Cafe NeoMr. Biggs, and a company that processes and export coffee from Rwanda.

In this episode, Dozie discusses why he thinks running many different ventures may not be the wisest decision for anyone to make; why he left Wall Street and quit his job working in investment banking to start up in Africa; how his parents built Diamond Bank; and the future of lending and credit in Nigeria.

Listen to the podcast below:

Comment  0

Tagged With: , , , , Filed Under: Career, Features

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Awww Di'ja 3:46
  2. Yaro (Remix) ft. Ice Prince Di'Ja 3:26
  3. Jowo Aramide 3:29
  4. Funmi Lowo feat. Sir Dauda Aramide 3:15
  5. Kedike Chidinma 3:55
  6. Jankolikoko feat. Sound Sultan Chidinma 3:01
  7. Yolo Yolo Seyi Shay 3:26
  8. Crazy feat. Wizkid Seyi Shay 3:54
  9. Toh BAD Niyola 3:58
  10. Last Bus Stop (L.S.B) Niyola 3:52
  11. Ibadi Niniola 3:43
  12. Maradona Niniola 3:11
  13. Open And Close Simi 3:26
  14. JAMB Question Simi 3:25
  15. My Darlin Tiwa Savage 4:10
  16. All Over Tiwa Savage 3:31
  17. Mountain ft. Lira Waje 4:09
  18. In The Air Waje 3:49
  19. Tumbum Yemi Alade 3:01
  20. Johnny Yemi Alade 3:56
  21. Serious Love Nwantinti (Remix) feat. Flavour Omawumi 3:42
  22. Warn Yourself Ft Wizkid Omawumi 3:41

Star Features

Very Special Offer @ Cotton Suites

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija