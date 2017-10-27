BellaNaija

27.10.2017

Hey BellaNaijarians,

The weekend is upon us again *insert dancing emoji*

To usher in the weekend we bring you another edition of the Share your Business post!

This time, leave your location alongside your business name in the comment section.

You never know who is reading…

Share Your Business!

2 Comments
  Ese October 27, 2017 at 2:47 pm

    GLAMOROUS EVENTS- We specialise in events planning such as birthday parties, baby showers, bridal showers, product lunches, corporate occasions or private events for special occasions.

    Please follow our IG page

    @glamorous_events_

    Or drop an email – glamorous@mail.com

    You can also reach us on 07538680139

    Reply
  Queening Hairs October 27, 2017 at 3:11 pm

    Hey Ladies, we have affordable, chic and quality hairs and wigs for you. Call/Whatsapp 08034892794

    Reply
  • Post a comment

