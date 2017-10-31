“This is Me” – Niniola unveils Debut Album

Diva and afro-house act Niniola has announced the release of her debut studio album. The hugely anticipated body of work is titled “This Is Me”.

Niniola who just concluded a media tour in the UK, made it back into the country in time to announce the release of her album via her Instagram page. According to the singer, Christmas came early and she couldn’t hold back the album anymore. The album is currently sitting pretty at #3 on iTunes Nigeria. She wrote:

And Christmas Came Early Guys…We Couldn’t wait anymore and we decided to Drop it On the Last Day…And Already its No3.

#NINIOLA#THISISME#TIM#DRUMROLL#NAIJAREVIEW#QOAH

Get “This is Me” below

