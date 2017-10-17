Lagos Digital PR Summit! Adebola Williams, Folake Ani-Mumuney, Emeka Oparah & other Speakers for Lagos NIPR Social Media Training | October 18th & 19th

The Lagos State Chapter, the flagship branch of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), has announced the second edition of its social media training programme tagged: Lagos Digital PR Summit.

Date: Wednesday 18th & Thursday 19th, October 2017.

Time: 9 am – 4:30 daily.

Venue: The Nigerian Institute of Management, Idowu Taylor, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The Lagos Digital PR Summit is a two-day experiential gathering of hundreds of Generation X and Millennial communicators, marketers and social media professionals from agencies, B2B, B2C, non-profit, small businesses, students and government organisations focused on achieving collective intelligence to equip and capacitate them with high-level digital media strategies, tactics and how-to’s so they can do their jobs better, train their teammates, and lift their campaign results on social media.

Special guests expected at the opening of the summit themed ‘Building & Managing Relationships with Social Media’, include the President, Public Relations Consultants of Nigeria and Managing Director, MediaCraft Associates, John Ehiguese, amongst others. The Managing Director, The Quadrant Company, Bolaji Okusaga, will deliver the keynote lecture to build on the success of the first edition.

Distinguished members of faculty include the Group Managing Director, Prima Garnet Africa, Lolu Akinwunmi; Vice President, Communications and CSR, Airtel Nigeria, Emeka Oparah; General Manager, Marketing and Corporate Communications, First Bank PLC, Folake Ani-Mumuney; Co-founder/CEO, RED Media Africa, Adebola Williams; and Chief Innovation Officer, BusinessPlus Services, Ekundayo Ayeni. Others include Managing Director, Blueflower Limited, Chido Nwakanma; Presenter, Tech Trends, Channels TV and Founder, CFA Start-ups Hangout, Chukwuemeka Fred Agbata CFA; Lead Consultant/CEO, P+ Measurement Services, Phillip Odiakose, and Digital Lead, SmartBCamp, John Obidi.

Speaking on the Summit, the Chairman of Lagos NIPR, Olusegun McMedal said the Summit aims to familiarise communication practitioners with ever changing social media landscape and preparing them to change with it, exploring and expanding their reach and tie digital communications efforts back to the bottom-line. According to him, “Social media, when used correctly, can be an executive marketing tool, a global media for PR practice and a resource to garner consumer and competitor intelligence”.

The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) is the umbrella body of professional Public Relations practitioners chartered to regulate as well as direct its development and the practice. It has Chapters in the 36 States of the Federation including the Federal Capital Territory.

For participation inquiries, kindly call: 08182001459, 08028482291 or send an email to info@lagos-nipr.org.

Media Contact: Olusegun McMedal ǁ 08033225251 ǁ mcmedals@live.com

#LagosDigitalPR

—————————————————————————————————————–Sponsored Content