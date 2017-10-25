BellaNaija

“Our people have become professional beggars” – Gov Shettima condemns fake IDPs

Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno State

Borno State Governor Kashim Shettima has criticized residents of parts of Borno State unaffected by the Boko Haram crisis who have moved to IDP camps.

During a 2-day tour of the Lake Chad Basin region, Shettima discussed rebuilding the insurgency-torn communities, Daily Trust reports.

He said the over-dependence on UN aid by people from communities who have no reason to stay in IDP camps is making the system unsustainable. He said:

Our consensus is to rebuild our community so that people can disengage from this culture of begging, indolence, total dependent on UN and others humanitarian aids because this is unsustainable.

Our people need to restore back their dignity. We have seen people in Kukawa, Monguno and Baga how they are going about their daily activities.

People from those parts of the state don’t have reasons of staying at IDP camps in Maiduguri. If people from Marte, Gulumbali and Malam Fatori are staying at IDP camp, it’s understandable because of poor terrain and safety but there is no reason for anybody from Kukawa, Monguno, Nganzai to stay in IDP camps and be collecting meal tickets.

Gradually, our people have become professional beggars and politician wearing big regalia like mine harassing people.

So, we need to do something fast about it. We have to encourage them to go back to their community especially where there is relatives peace.

