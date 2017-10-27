BellaNaija

Halloween is coming! Get Ready to get wet & have the best of fun at Quilox Ultra Pool Party ‘Jeepers Creepers’ Halloween Edition I Sunday, October 29th

Sticky fingers, tired feet, one last house, trick or treat.

The Quilox Ultra Pool Party brings the scary to live in its October Edition, the party themed ‘Jeepers Creepers‘ will be the most creepy Halloween pool party you have ever been to. Other side attractions will include performances by Mayorkun, B Red, Lil Kesh and host of others, dance choreography, Ciroc Pong, water guns, co2 guns, pool games and many others.

Music Policy; DJ Consequence and Alatika on the drums, Dj Hazan and Dj Tiami.

Host for the day is Ben Foster.

Date: Sunday, October 29th, 2017
Time: 1 PM – 11 PM
Venue: Tickle Bay, KM 13 Expressway, Elegushi Bus stop
Dress code: Come in your best Halloween costume and don’t forget to prepare to get wet

For Cabana bookings: Call: 08140090009 or Email: info@clubquilox.com

Follow us on; Instagram – @quiloxpp, Twitter – @quiloxpp, SnapChat – @clubquilox, Website – www.clubquilox.com.

For more information please click link below to see visuals;

See more photos from the last event below;

 

