Nike Adeyemi, Funmi Ogunlesi & Foluso Gbadamosi to minister at The Women of Change Breakfast Meeting themed ‘Seasons of Life’ | Saturday, Oct. 28th

The Women for Change

Hello Ladies!

Be reminded of the special ladies breakfast meeting put together especially for you tomorrow!

Date: Saturday, October 28th.
Time: 7:30 am.
Venue: This Present House, The Dome, Freedom Way Lekki Phase 1.

As women, we go through various situations and seasons in our lives. The Women for Change Ministry of This Present House invites you to a special breakfast meeting with amazing speakers sharing on the “Seasons of Life”.

Speakers include;

– Pastor Nike Adeyemi
– Funmi Ogunlesi
– Foluso Gbadamosi

– Host: Nkoyo Rapu

It is FREE to attend please register at goo.gl/N6jtBW

This Breakfast Meeting is FREE to attend but registration is required.

Ladies invite your sisters and friends!!!

