Hijabs, Patterns & Monogrammed Shoes! Day 2 Street Style from Heineken #LFDW17

27.10.2017 at By 2 Comments

The Heineken #LFDW17 street style shots for Day 2 are here and no one is ready all the trendy looks. Ponchos, kimonos, monogrammed shoes; self-expression and how best to do it is all it is on Day 2.

See all the street style photos from the 2017 Heineken Lagos Fashion & Design Week here.

Photo Credit: Alfe Studios

  • Emmy birth October 27, 2017 at 12:52 pm

    This is definitely better than day1. Day1 everyone maybe because of the over excitement of the beginning of fashion week, some came looking like zoombies.

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • Mr. Lawal October 27, 2017 at 3:13 pm

    Only the sarauniyas from Arewa can wear these with class.

    Love this! 0 Reply
