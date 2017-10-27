Hijabs, Patterns & Monogrammed Shoes! Day 2 Street Style from Heineken #LFDW17

The Heineken #LFDW17 street style shots for Day 2 are here and no one is ready all the trendy looks. Ponchos, kimonos, monogrammed shoes; self-expression and how best to do it is all it is on Day 2.
See all the street style photos from the 2017 Heineken Lagos Fashion & Design Week here.
Photo Credit: Alfe Studios
This is definitely better than day1. Day1 everyone maybe because of the over excitement of the beginning of fashion week, some came looking like zoombies.
Only the sarauniyas from Arewa can wear these with class.