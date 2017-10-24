BellaNaija

Crown Prince says Saudi Arabia returning to "a country of moderate Islam that is open to all religions"

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Saudi Arabia’s crown prince Mohammad bin Salman has said the country is returning to one that is open to all religions.

He said this at the beginning of the landmark Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh on Tuesday, The Independent reports, promising to return to a “moderate Islam.”

He said:

We are returning to what we were before – a country of moderate Islam that is open to all religions and to the world.

He added that the Islamic country intends to stamp out extremism. He said:

We will not waste 30 years of our lives dealing with extremist ideas, we will destroy them today.

“We we end extremism very soon,” he added.

Prince bin Salman was appointed heir to the throne back in June by his father King Salman.

He has largely been viewed as one who espouses liberal rights, and was said to be a driving force behind the country granting women the right to drive.

Photo Credit: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

