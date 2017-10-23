Spotted! Annie Idibia, Alexx Ekubo, Folu Storms, Lilian Esoro at #BuckwyldNBreathless Concert

The Buckwyld n Breathless concert which had 2Baba, Tiwa Savage and Flavour as headlining acts took place yesterday, October 22, 2017.

The concert which held at the Eko Convention Center was originally built around 2Baba as its aim is to showcase the legend amidst a stellar cast of the best in the game.

Many celebrities were in attendance last night, such as 2Baba’a wife Annie Idibia, Mr 2kay, Orezi, Paul Okoye, Alexx Ekubo, Folu Storms, IK Ogbonna, Ubi Franklin, Lilian Esoro, Eyo Bassey, Senator Florence Ita-Giwa and more.

See photos below:

Photo Credit: Insigna Media