Spotted! Annie Idibia, Alexx Ekubo, Folu Storms, Lilian Esoro at #BuckwyldNBreathless Concert

23.10.2017

The Buckwyld n Breathless concert which had 2Baba, Tiwa Savage and Flavour as headlining acts took place yesterday, October 22, 2017.

The concert which held at the Eko Convention Center was originally built around 2Baba as its aim is to showcase the legend amidst a stellar cast of the best in the game.

Many celebrities were in attendance last night, such as 2Baba’a wife Annie Idibia, Mr 2kay, Orezi, Paul Okoye, Alexx Ekubo, Folu Storms, IK Ogbonna, Ubi Franklin, Lilian Esoro, Eyo Bassey, Senator Florence Ita-Giwa and more.

See photos below:

Annie Idibia

Alexx Ekubo

DJ Nana

Folu Storms

Gemstone

IK Ogbonna

Eyo Bassey & Ubi Franklin

Theke Laura

Naomi Adenuga & Lilian Esoro

Soma

Senator Florence Ita-Giwa

Joel Amadi

Kunle Remi

Mr 2kay

Mudi

Orezi

Paul Okoye

Princess

Samson David

Stella Michaels

Stephanie Chuks

Ubi Franklin

Eunice

Frankeyz

Photo Credit: Insigna Media

