At least 23 Dead after Suicide Bombing & Hotel Siege in Mogadishu

23 people have been reported dead with another 30 injured in a suicide bombing and hotel siege in the Mogadishu, Somalia.

According to Guardian, gunmen in military uniforms stormed a hotel in Mogadishu after a suicide bomber detonated explosives in a vehicle at the hotel’s entrance.

Security forces eventually gained control of the hotel after a night long battle, killing 3 gunmen and capturing 2.

This is coming just after the twin truck bombing that left at least 300 dead in the capital city.

Capt. Mohamed Hussein said out of the dead was a mother and her 3 children, all shot in the head, and a senior Somali police colonel, a former lawmaker and a former government minister.

The terrorist group Al-Shabaab has claimed responsibility for the attack.

A witness who survived the bombing, escaping with small injuries to his shoulder and skull said he saw at least 3 armed men in military uniforms running toward the hotel after the suicide bombing. “I think they were al-Shabaab fighters who were trying to storm the hotel,” he said.

