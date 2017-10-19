YBNL Princess Temmie Ovwasa drops New Single “Bamidele” | Listen on BN

It’s been a while since we’ve seen or heard anything new from the YBNL Princess, but she’s back!

Rising songstress Temmie Ovwasa has returned with the brand new single “Bamidele” produced by ID Cabasa.

Once in a while a song comes along that no matter how many times you hear it, your mood is affected for the better. Whether it just gives you a warm feeling, or causes you to think of something or someone that brings you joy, these types of records are immediately timeless. ​​

Listen below:

Get “Bamidele” here