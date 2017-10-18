BellaNaija

#TidalXBrooklyn: Mr Eazi takes the stage alongside JAY-Z, Chris Brown, Cardi B

JAY-Z‘s company Tidal hosted their third annual charity concert last night at the Brooklyn Barclays Center and it was truly star-studded.

The “Tidal X Brooklyn” benefit was hosted by Angie Martinez and featured Nigerian afrobeats star Mr Eazi who thrilled the crowd with a performance of his hit songs.

The show which was streamed live on Tidal also included performances by Tidal owner JAY-Z, Chris Brown, Cardi B, Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Lopez, DJ Khaled, Vic Mensa, A$AP Rocky, Fifth Harmony and many more.

Beyonce did not perform on the night but turned head with her appearance on the red carpet.

See photos from the event below:

Here We Are (Arrivals)

Mr Eazi 🇳🇬

Queen Bey

Cardi B

Hot Stuff!🔥 Omari Hardwick & Rotimi

Remy Ma

Lewis Hamilton

DJ Khaled

Jadakiss

Swizz Beatz

Stevie Wonder

Let’s do this! (Performances)

Mr Eazi on stage

Willow Smith

Luis Fonsi

Fifth Harmony

Justine Skye

Iggy Azalea

Donnie McClurkin

DJ Khaled

Remy Ma

Chris Brown

Cardi B

Fat Joe

Busta Rhymes

Swizz Beatz

JAY-Z

