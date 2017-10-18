TidalXBrooklyn: Mr Eazi takes the stage alongside JAY-Z, Chris Brown, Cardi B

JAY-Z‘s company Tidal hosted their third annual charity concert last night at the Brooklyn Barclays Center and it was truly star-studded.

The “Tidal X Brooklyn” benefit was hosted by Angie Martinez and featured Nigerian afrobeats star Mr Eazi who thrilled the crowd with a performance of his hit songs.

The show which was streamed live on Tidal also included performances by Tidal owner JAY-Z, Chris Brown, Cardi B, Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Lopez, DJ Khaled, Vic Mensa, A$AP Rocky, Fifth Harmony and many more.

Beyonce did not perform on the night but turned head with her appearance on the red carpet.

See photos from the event below:

Here We Are (Arrivals)

Let’s do this! (Performances)