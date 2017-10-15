BellaNaija

All he does is Win! Timi Dakolo covers Guardian Life Magazine’s Latest Issue

Timi Dakolo From winning the West African Idol singing competition in 2007 to becoming a judge on The Voice Nigeria, where he took on the challenge to mentor Idyl – the 2017 winner of the singing competition, Timi Dakolo shares the secret to winning singing talent hunts:

It is simple but not so simple experience of connecting with your audience, being the song (and) not just singing the song, and also, being likable. You don’t show any form of arrogance.

Timi Dakolo

Ten years after winning Idols, Dakolo talks to Guardian life about his experience so far.

Grab a copy of The Guardian to read more about his exclusive interview with Guardian Life.

Credit:
Creative Direction – @beatriceporbeni
Assisted by– @themadamezeta
Photography– @jerrie_rotimi
Styling– @mruduku

