BellaNaija

Inspired!

Tiwa Savage, Wizkid and Spellz’ Music Video for “Ma Lo” is looking 🔥

20.10.2017 at By Leave a Comment

The buzz from Tiwa Savage‘s new EP “Sugarcane” is definitely not dying down anytime soon.

The Mavin Records first lady just shot the music video for the standout track from the EP “Ma Lo” which features Wizkid and Spellz.

All three artists shared photos from the shoot on their Instagram page today and they are definitely onto something!

See the photos below!

Tiwa Savage, Wizkid and Spellz' Music Video for "Ma Lo" is looking 🔥 Tiwa Savage, Wizkid and Spellz' Music Video for "Ma Lo" is looking 🔥 Tiwa Savage, Wizkid and Spellz' Music Video for "Ma Lo" is looking 🔥 Tiwa Savage, Wizkid and Spellz' Music Video for "Ma Lo" is looking 🔥 Tiwa Savage, Wizkid and Spellz' Music Video for "Ma Lo" is looking 🔥 Tiwa Savage, Wizkid and Spellz' Music Video for "Ma Lo" is looking 🔥 Tiwa Savage, Wizkid and Spellz' Music Video for "Ma Lo" is looking 🔥

Tiannah’s Place was also on hand as the stylist of the day and she took some nice videos. Watch below:

@tiwasavage x @wizkidayo Both styled by our ceo @tiannahstyling 👑

A post shared by Tiannah’s Empire | 09061100061 (@tiannahsplacempire) on

Set vibes 😂😂😂😂😂 Wiz is Going to kill me for this 🤣

A post shared by Tiannah’s Empire | 09061100061 (@tiannahsplacempire) on

Photo Credit: Instagram – @tiwasavage/@wizkidayo/@spellzjamin

Comment  0

Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , Filed Under: Music, Scoop

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Lagos Party Remix (feat. Naeto C, D'banj, Muna, eLDee, 9ice) Banky W. 6:05
  2. Baddest Boy feat. Wizkid, Skales & Banky W E.M.E 3:59
  3. Big Boy feat. Olu Maintain, Oladele & Banky W eLDee 4:56
  4. Bahd Baddo Baddest feat. Davido & Olamide Falz 3:51
  5. Champion Remix ft. Da Grin, Naeto C, Vector, Sasha & GT Da Guitarman General Pype 4:33
  6. We Are Africans (Rmx) Ft. Femi Kuti, Da Grin, eLDee, DJ Zeez, Kel, Ay.com, Moe Money JJC 4:07
  7. King Kong (Remix) Ft. Phyno, Reminisce, Classiq, Uzi Vector 4:52
  8. Adaobi ft. Don Jazzy, Reekado Banks, Korede Bello & Dija Mavins 4:20
  9. Dorobucci ft. Don Jazzy, Tiwa Savage, Dr SID, D’Prince, Reekado Banks, Korede Bello & Di’Ja Mavins 4:27
  10. Ovation Red Carol 2011 ft. Yemi Alade, Ice Prince Zamani, Waje, YQ, Wizkid, Segun Obe, Chidinma, IBK, Eva, Jaywon, Malaika, Shayne, Ugly, Karate Kid, Dipp, Kefee & Sir Shina Peters Ovation All Stars 8:18

Star Features

Maramma Beauty School is now open for registration!

Very Special Offer @ Cotton Suites

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija