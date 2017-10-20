Tiwa Savage, Wizkid and Spellz’ Music Video for “Ma Lo” is looking 🔥

The buzz from Tiwa Savage‘s new EP “Sugarcane” is definitely not dying down anytime soon.

The Mavin Records first lady just shot the music video for the standout track from the EP “Ma Lo” which features Wizkid and Spellz.

All three artists shared photos from the shoot on their Instagram page today and they are definitely onto something!

See the photos below!

Tiannah’s Place was also on hand as the stylist of the day and she took some nice videos. Watch below:

@tiwasavage x @wizkidayo Both styled by our ceo @tiannahstyling 👑 A post shared by Tiannah’s Empire | 09061100061 (@tiannahsplacempire) on Oct 20, 2017 at 2:03am PDT

Set vibes 😂😂😂😂😂 Wiz is Going to kill me for this 🤣 A post shared by Tiannah’s Empire | 09061100061 (@tiannahsplacempire) on Oct 20, 2017 at 2:32am PDT

Photo Credit: Instagram – @tiwasavage/@wizkidayo/@spellzjamin