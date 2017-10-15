Get up to £5000 Merit Scholarship for January 2018! Meet Representatives from University of Dundee in Benin, Lagos, Enugu & Abuja

The University of Dundee has been ranked as one of UK’s top 25 Universities in this year’s Times / The Sunday Times Good University Guide. A five-place rise in this year’s rankings means Dundee now sits 23rd in the league table, which also highlights the fact that graduates of the University enjoy better career prospects than their peers from almost any other institution in the country.

Benin City

Date: Tuesday, October 17th.

Venue: Protea Hotel (Board room) 4 Central road off Sapele road, GRA Benin city.

Time: 11 am- 3 pm.

The University of Dundee was also ranked among the UK’s top performers for teaching excellence and student experience. We were awarded gold in the Teaching Excellence Framework and No 1 in Scotland for Student satisfaction and ranked 8th in UK for graduate employability.

Lagos

Date: Saturday, October 21st.

Venue: Oriental Hotel, (Function rooms 2,3&4) 3 Lekki road, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Time: 12.30 pm– 3 pm.

Peter McEleavy and Tracey Wilkinson from our School of Law and Life Sciences would be visiting your city in the company of Jenny Cook, Senior International Officer for Africa and Middle East to meet with students interested in starting their UK study in January 2018. Courses available in January 2018 include Oil & Gas, Energy, Business & Management, IT & Computing, Human Anatomy, Engineering, Medical Imaging, Law, Architecture, Accounting and more. Please see link for more details.

Dundee representatives will be available to interview students and award up to £5000 scholarship to deserving students on merit across the cities of Lagos, Benin, Enugu and Abuja. Take advantage of this opportunity. Come along with your academic certificates including transcripts for postgraduate applicants.

Abuja

Date: Monday, October 23rd.

Venue: Newton Park Hotel Annex 24 (Board room) Alexandria Crescent off Aminu Kano crescent, Wuse 2.

Time: 2 pm- 6 pm.

Enquiries:

Babs Ogundeji,

Recruitment Officer- West Africa,

b.ogundeji@dundee.ac.uk

+2348175133447,

Skype: babs.abraham.

